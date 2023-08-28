Teacher Tips for Healthy Back to School

Who better than a teacher to give the ABC’s on easy-to-remember tips to keep germs from going ‘viral’ in the classroom. This back-to-school season, Johnathon Hines, author and Georgia Pre-K “Teacher of The Year”, has partnered with Lysol to help spread the word about their HERE for Healthy Schools initiative, which promotes healthy habits in the classroom, so kids miss less school and are able to learn and grown and thrive. As part of this initiative, educators can also get tools and resources through Lysol’s Welcome Back Packs that include free educational resources like posters, decals, and more.
Who better than a teacher to give the ABC’s on easy-to-remember tips to keep germs from going ‘viral’ in the classroom. This back-to-school season, Johnathon Hines, author and Georgia Pre-K “Teacher of The Year”, has partnered with Lysol to help spread the word about their HERE for Healthy Schools initiative, which promotes healthy habits in the classroom, so kids miss less school and are able to learn and grown and thrive. As part of this initiative, educators can also get tools and resources through Lysol’s Welcome Back Packs that include free educational resources like posters, decals, and more.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com