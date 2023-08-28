Watch Now
Teacher Tips for Healthy Back to School

Lysol is keeping kids healthy in the classroom.
Posted at 1:20 PM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 13:20:26-04

Who better than a teacher to give the ABC’s on easy-to-remember tips to keep germs from going ‘viral’ in the classroom. This back-to-school season, Johnathon Hines, author and Georgia Pre-K “Teacher of The Year”, has partnered with Lysol to help spread the word about their HERE for Healthy Schools initiative, which promotes healthy habits in the classroom, so kids miss less school and are able to learn and grown and thrive. As part of this initiative, educators can also get tools and resources through Lysol’s Welcome Back Packs that include free educational resources like posters, decals, and more.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

