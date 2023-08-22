Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Tasty & Inventive Meal Ideas to Help Jazz Up Your Kid's Day

Preparing breakfast and lunch on school days is one of the most important parts of a parent’s morning, but coming up with new meal plans can be stressful. That’s why we asked Natural Foods chef Cindi Avila to whip up some tasty and inventive ideas to jazz up the day.
Posted at 8:09 AM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 08:09:50-04

Natural Foods Chef Cindi Avila joined us with some essentials for school days.

For more on the products seen here, check out:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com