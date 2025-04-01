Taste the Heat: Pinellas Pepper Fest Returns with Flavor & Fire on April 12 & 13

The annual Pinellas Pepper Fest is back and hotter than ever! This hot n’ spicy food show is painfully delicious, big in flavor, and cooked up to be one of the hottest events of the season.

The festival of flavorful explosion includes specialty exhibitors and food trucks that will tantalize your taste buds with special dishes and desserts, fiery sauces, salsas, rubs, and more.

The event will also feature hundreds of samples, from mild to wild, that will set your taste buds on fire in the best way possible.

The live music will sizzle your soul while you explore pepper plants, local arts and crafts, gadgets, and kitchenware.

It's all happening on Saturday, April 12 and Sunday, April 13 from 10am — 5 pm at England Brothers Park. Admission and parking are free. For more information, visit facebook.com/PinellasPepperFest.