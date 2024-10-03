Tampa Theatre’s 'A Nightmare on Franklin Street' Series Returns on October 11

Tampa Theatre’s 12th annual 'A Nightmare on Franklin Street' series returns on Friday, Oct. 11 for a record-breaking three-week run!
Tampa’s most historic – and most haunted – movie palace is pleased to announce an all-new lineup of “deep cuts” from the genre film catalog, including classic horror films, creepy cult favorites and family-friendly “Mummy & Me” movies, plus live storytelling, plenty of ghost tours, and – NEW THIS YEAR – a Franklin Street Block Party to kick off the festivities.
For times, titles and tickets, visit TampaTheatre.org/Nightmare.