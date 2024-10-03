Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Tampa Theatre’s 'A Nightmare on Franklin Street' Series Returns on October 11

Tampa Theatre’s 12th annual 'Nightmare on Franklin Street' returns for three weeks of premium heebie-jeebies!
Posted

Tampa Theatre’s 12th annual 'A Nightmare on Franklin Street' series returns on Friday, Oct. 11 for a record-breaking three-week run!

Tampa’s most historic – and most haunted – movie palace is pleased to announce an all-new lineup of “deep cuts” from the genre film catalog, including classic horror films, creepy cult favorites and family-friendly “Mummy & Me” movies, plus live storytelling, plenty of ghost tours, and – NEW THIS YEAR – a Franklin Street Block Party to kick off the festivities.

For times, titles and tickets, visit TampaTheatre.org/Nightmare.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com