Tampa Theatre is Having a Blockbuster Summer!

Tampa's historic movie palace is having a blockbuster summer!

Just a few weeks ago, Tampa Theatre celebrated the grand opening of its new microcinema - the first expansion of the landmark cinema in its 98-year history. The second screen has doubled its capacity to bring new, independent films to downtown Tampa.

They're also about to welcome audiences for their 33rd annual Summer Classics Movie Series. They'll be screening classic movies on Sundays from July 14 - August 25.

For more information, visit TampaTheatre.org.

The League of Historic American Theatres (LHAT) has also named Tampa Theatre as its Outstanding Historic Theatre for 2024 and has recognized Theatre President and CEO John Bell was also recognized with the Joseph Rosenberg Award for Outstanding Individual Contribution for his nearly four decades of service.