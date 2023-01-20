Watch Now
Tampa General Hospital Hosting Hiring Event at Raymond James Stadium

TGH is hosting a hiring fair at Raymond James Stadium on January 24 &amp; 25, from 11am - 6pm. Job offers may even be made on the spot!
Posted at 10:32 AM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 10:32:39-05

Tampa General Hospital has received some impressive news this past year with Forbes ranking TGH in the top 10 hospitals in the State of Florida and the #1 employer for women in the country!

Katie Natale, talent acquisition consultant, and Daniel Tilton, office supervisor, join us to tell us about how you can have an opportunity to be a part of this prestigious team.

They're hosting a hiring fair at Raymond James Stadium on January 24 & 25, from 11am - 6pm.

TGH Team Members will escort candidates through the entire process so no one is left alone or not sure where to go next. They even make some job offers on the spot. And of course, you're encouraged to bring your resume. All departments and positions will be represented.

For more information or to preregister for the event, visit TGH.org.

