Tampa Bay Watch Offering New Sandbar Snorkeling Excursion

The Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center is offering a new Sandbar Snorkeling Excursion. You'll be able to dive into beautiful Tampa Bay shallows to see and learn about underwater animals and habitats.
Posted at 9:49 PM, Jun 29, 2023
The Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center is inspiring the next generation of leaders to restore and protect Tampa Bay.

They're offering the new Sandbar Snorkeling Excursion. This provides a unique opportunity to dive into the beautiful Tampa Bay shallows with animals like these and learn about underwater habitats, and how to protect them through marine and watershed conservation.

All tours are led by scientists who teach guests about the bay and its wildlife.

For more information, visit TBWDiscoveryCenter.org or TampaBayWatch.org.

