Tampa Bay Sun FC Is Our Region’s Newest Sports Franchise

The Tampa Bay Sun FC is the region’s newest sports franchise!
Posted at 8:49 AM, Nov 17, 2023
The Tampa Bay Sun FC is the region’s newest sports franchise! The new top-tier women’s professional soccer team revealed its name, logo and colors saying the objective was to discover the common thread that binds the community in this special part of Florida and reflect that sentiment in the creation of Tampa Bay's new USL Super League team.

The team will play its first seasons in an upgraded and expanded waterfront stadium in Downtown Tampa that it will share with Howard W. Blake High School. Located along the Hillsborough River in Tampa’s fast-growing West Riverfront neighborhood, the club will invest more than $4 million to enhance the facility.

The season ticket deposit for the club’s August 2024 debut is $24 per ticket. You can make your deposit and purchase the first Tampa Bay Sun Football Club retail at TampaBaySunFC.com.

