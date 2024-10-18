Tampa Bay Strong: Bolts Rallying the Community Together to Support Hurricanes Helene & Milton Relief

The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Lightning Foundation are proud to rally our community together to support those affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Through the #TampaBayStrong campaign, they are committed to raising at least $1 million to aid in hurricane relief efforts. To maximize the impact, the Lightning Foundation will match all donations and raffle ticket sales.

50/50 & Silent Auction



The Tampa Bay Strong 50/50 Raffle powered by Moffitt Cancer Center runs now through December 29. You can purchase raffle tickets in person at Lightning home games and online at Bolts5050.com.

The Lightning Foundation will match all donations and raffle ticket sales and guarantees a minimum prize of $500,000 for the lucky winner.

The Tampa Bay Strong Specialty Auction will feature unique Tampa Bay Strong team-signed helmets and jerseys, player-worn gear, autographed items, and more! The auction runs now through November 1.

Tampa Bay Strong Tees



Lightning fans can purchase the official Tampa Bay Strong t-shirt at TampaBaySports.com.

100% of all proceeds will benefit hurricane relief efforts.



In addition to fundraising, the Lightning will be supporting the community through game-day activation, volunteer outings, and encouraging fans to donate to the Lightning Foundation. The Lightning staff will be volunteering throughout the Tampa Bay region in the coming weeks to support hurricane recovery efforts, and will be inviting Bolt For Life members to join in these efforts.

For more information, visit TampaBayLightning.com/TampaBayStrong.