Tampa Bay Rodeo’s Bull Bash & Country Music Festival Happening This Weekend — Jan. 26 & 27

Tampa Bay Rodeo's Bull Bash &amp; Country Music Festival is happening this weekend — January 26 &amp; 27 at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds.
Posted at 8:29 AM, Jan 22, 2024
Country music legend John Michael Montgomery & rising star Priscilla Block headline the festival. Montgomery takes the stage Friday night. Block takes the stage Saturday night. Gates open at 5:00 pm each night.

Come early for live music from Tampa-area artists, delicious food, cold beer & to test your skills on the mechanical bull!

Tickets at HillsboroughCountyFair.com!

