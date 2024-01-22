Tampa Bay Rodeo’s Bull Bash & Country Music Festival Happening This Weekend — Jan. 26 & 27

Tampa Bay Rodeo's Bull Bash & Country Music Festival is happening this weekend — January 26 & 27 at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds.
Country music legend John Michael Montgomery & rising star Priscilla Block headline the festival. Montgomery takes the stage Friday night. Block takes the stage Saturday night. Gates open at 5:00 pm each night.
Come early for live music from Tampa-area artists, delicious food, cold beer & to test your skills on the mechanical bull!
Tickets at HillsboroughCountyFair.com!