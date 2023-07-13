Watch Now
Tampa Bay Rodeo & Family Festival is Back This Weekend

Posted at 9:39 AM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 09:39:06-04

Grab your cowboy boots and hats! The Tampa Bay Rodeo and Family Festival gallops into the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds this weekend! It's all happening on July 14 & 15.

The two-day extravaganza is full of bull riding, bronco busting, and barrel racing. Cowboys and cowgirls from around the country come to test their skills against some of the best bucking horses and bulls in all of rodeo, including the undefeated bull Georgia Smoke Shop. The rodeo starts at 8 p.m.

Come early for the Family Festival to enjoy good grub, spirited games, live music, and entertaining activities sure to thrill the entire family from the littles cowpokes to the most seasoned cowhands. Gates open at 5 p.m.

For more information, visit HillsboroughCountyFair.com.

