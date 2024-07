Get ready to celebrate the vibrant culture, music, food, and fun at the 25th annual Tampa Bay International Carnival! It's happening on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14 from 10am - 10pm at Albert Whitted Park.

Enjoy live music, mouthwatering cuisine, handmade crafts, unique merchandise, a colorful costume parade, SteelBand performance, Mas Bands, and more.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TampaCarnival.org.