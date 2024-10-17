Tampa Bay History Center Hosting Family-Friendly Halloween Event on Oct. 27

The Tampa Bay History Center is back open after the hurricanes and ready to serve up some family-friendly Halloween fun!

A Night at the Museum is happening on Sunday, October 27. Guests can explore the museum galleries while trick-or-treating, competing in a lively costume contest, and enjoying fun crafts, games, and photo ops. Look out for special characters roaming the halls, adding an extra touch of enchantment to your evening.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TampaBayHistoryCenter.org.