Tampa Bay Area Hooters Employees Celebrate Eighth Habitat for Humanity Home

Employees from Tampa Bay-area Hooters locations are coming together with Habitat for Humanity, celebrating the Williams family getting the keys to their new home!

This is the eighth home the Original Hooters sponsored in conjunction with Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties. The team at Hooters assisted with framing, window and door installation, insulation, cabinets, landscaping, and painting during this year’s Habitat Build.

“I am building because I am teaching my kids every day how to keep going, no matter what,” said homeowner Alicia Williams.

Alicia has two teenage children. When Alicia was accepted into the Habitat for Humanity program, she was filled with surprise, joy, and excitement, seeing it as a true blessing at this point in her life.

For Alicia, building her Habitat home goes beyond just having a roof over their heads. It is a testament to her resilience as a mother and provider, teaching her children the importance of perseverance no matter the circumstances.

Her house will be a safe space, a place of peace and safety for her and her two kids.

“Affordable housing is a major challenge many families in our community are facing. We are very thankful to be able to assist local families including the Williams Family with a place to call home. Every year, our team at the Original Hooters looks forward to volunteering and we are honored to sponsor our 8th Habitat for Humanity Home in our community, ” said Denise Williams, Chief Marketing Officer of HMC Hospitality Group.

HMC Hospitality Group has also sponsored previous homes for the Elias Family Clarke Family, Hooten Family, Miller Family, Hicks Family, Smith Family and Hayes Family.

Since 2016, HMC Hospitality Group has presented Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties with a total of $737,600 and donated over 2353 hours of their time to build local homes.

Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas County and West Pasco Counties Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties has served over 875 homeowner partners since 1985.

Volunteers and future homeowners construct the homes, which are sold at no profit and financed with a zero-interest loan. Habitat homeowner candidates earn 30 to 80 percent of the area median income.

Candidates must demonstrate the need for adequate shelter; the ability to pay back a zero-interest loan and the willingness to partner with Habitat to complete a robust homebuyer education curriculum and invest 350 to 450 “sweat equity” hours.

Mortgage monies are used to build even more homes, making each donation to Habitat a perpetual legacy to the community.

Habitat believes that homeownership contributes to family stability, leading, in turn, to community stability.

For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties, call (727) 536-4755 or visit HabitatPWP.org.

HMC Hospitality Group, founders of the Hooters concept, own and operate 22 Hooters Restaurants in Tampa Bay and Chicagoland and three Hoots locations in Chicagoland.

For over 40 years, the Original Hooters group has been known for its World Famous Chicken Wings, fun atmosphere, and legendary service from the iconic Hooters Girl.

For more information about HMC Hospitality Group please visit OriginalHooters.com or follow us at Twitter @originalhooters, Instagram @originalhooters, and Facebook.com.