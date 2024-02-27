Tampa-Area Mom Starts 'Calm Mama Community’

A Tampa-area mom has become an overnight internet sensation after developing multiple courses to help other mothers calm the chaos in their homes, and parent their children without anger.

Andrea Maher says she was like many moms: tired, stressed out, annoyed, and angry at her children for the chaos they were causing in her home.

“I found myself yelling at my children all the time,” Andrea said. “I was exhausted, I was stressed, and worst of all I felt guilty for not enjoying the precious time that I had with them.”

Andrea has three children, a seven-year-old girl and twin four-year-old boys.

“I found myself screaming at all my children at the top of my lungs, and I was doing it all the time,” she said. “It was ugly. I just wanted time to myself to rest. But I knew that I had to get a handle on my anger and make a change. The way I was behaving was not good for my children, myself, and my family as a whole.”

She began to research anger management techniques for mothers and began chronicling her journey on Facebook and Instagram last August. Quickly she found that tens of thousands of other mothers were struggling in the same way she was.

As her audience grew, Andrea became a Certified Anger Management Specialist, and created online courses to share what she had learned with other mothers.

Her courses, “Control Your Anger - An Anger Management Course for Moms” and “Calm the Chaos - A Transformational Blueprint for a Calm Home with Kids” have now been purchased and completed by thousands of mothers.

Those who complete her courses are invited to a private Facebook group, which she calls the “Calm Mama Community,” where mothers can swap stories, parenting tips, or just vent.

Just months after Maher began sharing her journey, her Facebook page has more than 65,000 followers. On Instagram, she has nearly 38,000 followers.

“I can’t believe how many moms are struggling like I was,” Andrea said. “I felt like I was alone. I felt like I was just a bad mother, and the guilt that came along with that was always the worst emotion. But what I’ve found is that so many moms, not just in America but even in other parts of the world, are facing the same issues in their daily lives. I want to show them that they can learn to control their emotions, create a calm, nurturing home for their children and for themselves and truly enjoy their time with their children, which they’ll never get back.”

In the near future, Andrea plans to continue expanding her online course regimen, and eventually hopes to host “Calm Mama” retreats and seminars.