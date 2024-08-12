Watch Now
Take Control of Your Financial Future with Insights from Opta Financial Owner Freddie Rappina

Freddie Rappina, wealth advisor and owner of Opta Financial, joins us to share deeper insights and motivation to take control of your financial future.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Opta Financial

He talks about "checkers versus chess" — how the wealthy play a different game and successfully invest.

He also recently launched his new book — Playing the Wealth Game - The Strategies Behind Financial Moves that Win.

For more information, visit OptaFinancial.com & PlayingTheWealthGame.com. You can also schedule a complimentary consultation by visiting Calendly.com/FreddieRappina.

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

