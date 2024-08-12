Take Control of Your Financial Future with Insights from Opta Financial Owner Freddie Rappina

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Opta Financial

Freddie Rappina, wealth advisor and owner of Opta Financial, joins us to share deeper insights and motivation to take control of your financial future.

He talks about "checkers versus chess" — how the wealthy play a different game and successfully invest.

He also recently launched his new book — Playing the Wealth Game - The Strategies Behind Financial Moves that Win.

For more information, visit OptaFinancial.com & PlayingTheWealthGame.com. You can also schedule a complimentary consultation by visiting Calendly.com/FreddieRappina.