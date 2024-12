We're taking you on board the new Disney Treasure, showing off the Haunted Mansion Parlor! This is a first-of-its-kind haunted lounge featuring ghoulishly delightful "spirits."

But, be forewarned: grim grinning ghosts are bound to materialize as a new chapter of the beloved 999 happy haunts story is about to unfold.

