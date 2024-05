Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: DBV Technologies

More children in the U.S. are living with peanut allergies than ever before. During this Food Allergy Awareness Week, we're discussing the impact on children, the limitations of ‘avoidance’, and innovative new treatment options

For more information, visit VitesseAllergyStudy.com.