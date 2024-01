'Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People' Docuseries Now Available on Hulu

Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People is a new docuseries, now available on Hulu. We're talking to pepper reviewer Johnny Scoville all about it!

Superhot spicy peppers are on fire lately - but while most experiment with heat, others live their lives in pursuit of fire. SUPERHOT is a wild ride into the Spicy World of Pepper People – the self-proclaimed chili heads who have taken the chili pill and want to find out how deep the rabbit hole goes.

This 10-part series goes deep into a subculture fueled by spice: from the elite growers who strive to create new superhots to the chili eaters who chase the endorphin rush of consuming them. Along the way, one legendary chili head sets out on a quest to answer the spiciest of questions: is there a pepper that can challenge the world’s hottest?