Super Bowl LVIII is coming to Bikini Bottom for a kids and family-centric, surprise-filled special presentation of the game!
Posted at 8:17 AM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 08:17:56-05

Who lives under a pineapple under the sea and is headed for the Super Bowl? SpongeBob SquarePants! In the ultimate sports and pop culture crossover event, Super Bowl LVIII will be coming to Bikini Bottom!

In the first-ever Super Bowl alternate telecast, SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke), the newest additions to the Nickelodeon booth, will join CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson and play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle to call the game. Sandy Cheeks (voiced by Carolyn Lawrence) will make her sideline reporting debut, while Larry the Lobster (voiced by Mr. Lawrence) provides live commentary, and Dora the Explorer (voiced by Diana Zermeño) and Boots (voiced by Asher Colton Spence) help explain penalty calls during the game. NFL Slimetime’s Young Dylan and Dylan Schefter will also report live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

You can watch Super Bowl LVIII on Nickelodeon on Sunday, February 11 at 6:30pm ET on Nickelodeon.

