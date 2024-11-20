Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Sunda New Asian in Tampa Offering New East Meets West Brunch Service

Sunda New Asian joins us, making Ube Waffles, part of the restaurant's new brunch service!
Sunda New Asian in Tampa is introducing an East Meets West brunch service starting on November 23. It will be offered on Saturdays & Sundays from 11am - 2pm.

Some of the menu items include:

  • The Sumo Bloody Mary: 32 oz jar of Sunda bloody mary mix topped with tocino grilled cheese, longganisa
  • Pork Belly Bao Bun: baked snow crab handroll, karaage fried chicken, lumpia egg rolls, sunda potatoes, cucumber
  • Ube Waffles & Fried Chicken: purple yam, whipped ube butter, fresh fruits with Japanese Fried Chicken
  • Tempura French Toast: fresh berries, whipped cream, banana, candied walnuts, brown sugar glaze

Sunda New Asian is located at 3648 Midtown Drive in Tampa. For more information, visit SundaNewAsian.com or call (813) 497-2900.

