Sunda New Asian Celebrating Its One-Year Anniversary of Opening in Tampa

Sunda New Asian is celebrating its one-year anniversary of opening in Tampa with some specials!
Posted at 7:55 AM, Jul 03, 2024

Sunda New Asian is located at 3648 Midtown Drive in Tampa. They're open from 5 - 10pm. For more information, visit SundaNewAsian.com.

