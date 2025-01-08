Suncoast Blood Centers Critically Need Donations

Watch Now
Right now, there's a critical need for blood donations in our community. Following the holiday week, and entering the New Year holiday, Suncoast Blood Centers' shelves are alarmingly empty, and they're urgently asking for your help to replenish supplies.
Suncoast Blood Centers serve hospitals across Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, and DeSoto counties, providing essential blood products for accident victims, cancer patients, and newborns in the NICU. Recent events have put unprecedented strain on their reserves, and are particularly in need of all blood types, especially O-negative.

Every donation can make a significant difference in saving lives. For more information, visit SuncoastBlood.org or call 866-97-BLOOD.

First-time donors will receive a $30 reward, while repeat donors can earn up to $60 per whole blood donation.

