The Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative was established in 2018 to promote greater exposure of black artists and their work through advocacy, education, and collaboration.

Their current exhibit is titled Interpretations, Perceptions & Realities. It's on display now - February 25 at the Manatee Performing Arts Center, located at 502 3rd Avenue W in Bradenton.

For more information, visit SuncoastBlackArtsCollaborative.org.