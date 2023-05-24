Watch Now
Summertime Solutions for Families, Whether You're Traveling or Just Want to Keep the Kids Entertained

Whether your family’s summer plans include travel, hitting the pool, or just keeping the kids occupied at home... Our parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi, has some great recommendations to help with your summer planning.
Posted at 7:55 AM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 07:55:57-04

For more information and parenting advice, head to CarlyOnTV.com or follow @hellocapitalM on Instagram.

Featured solutions: (see CarlyonTV.com for details and offer expirations)

  • Tonies – Tonies.com – code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off purchases of $99 or more at Tonies.com Also available in-store and online at Target
  • UVSkinz – UVSkinz.com – code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off
  • Step2 Flip Seat – Step2.com – code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off, also available on Amazon
  • Parker Baby - ParkerBaby.com
  • Venice Child – VeniceChild.com – code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off
