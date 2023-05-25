Watch Now
Summer Stain Hacks: Tips to Keep Clothes Looking New & Smelling Fresh

Summer is almost here, so it's time for grilling, outdoor sports, camping, and more. These activities can often lead to clothes covered in stains and smells. We're getting some laundry tips &amp; tricks!
Posted at 7:16 AM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 07:16:46-04

Memorial Day weekend is around the corner, which means summer is too! This should be a time to relax and enjoy activities like backyard grilling, outdoor sports, and camping. But of course, the most fun adventures and treats often lead to stains and smelly clothes.

From bonfire smoke odors to common stains like BBQ sauce, ice cream, and sweat, dirty hampers are sure to pile up. That’s why we have the perfect expert to help lighten the load with unique stain-fighting tips and laundry hacks.

Joining us to answer all of our laundry care questions and share some timely secrets for beating stains is Wendy Saladyga, senior manager of technical performance and stain expert at Henkel for Persil ProClean.

For more information, visit PersilProClean.com.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

