Summer Sips to Ice Cream - Check Out These Must-Haves Products

Lifestyle expert Jamie O’Donnell joins us with all the “must have” products as we gear up for a Summer full of fun!
Dr. Teal's Shea Sugar Body Scrub | Available at Walmart & Walmart.com | $6.98
- Dr. Teal’s is unveiling a fresh new look for summer with the same great products we know and love. Dr. Teal’s Shea Sugar Body Scrubs gently exfoliate for smoother, softer skin all summer long in three great scents: Rose, Citrus and NEW Prebiotic Lemon Balm. Products formulated with restorative ingredients.
Pulpoloco Sangrias | Available at Pulpo-loco.com & 7-Eleven Stores
- The perfect sustainable summer sip to enjoy for all occasions! Authentic Sangria sourced from Spain with flavors in Smooth-Red, Soft Rose and Crisp White. 5.5% ABV and packaged in guilty-free, eco-friendly paper “Carto-Cans” for a sustainable drinking experience. The Carto-Can is 30% more eco-friendly than aluminum or PET, uses 30% less total raw materials to create and the raw materials come entirely from renewable sources. Pupoloco won recognition in 7-Eleven’s “Brands with Heart” program because of its packaging. Pulpo-loco.com, 7-Eleven Stores Locally
HERDEZTM Refrigerated Entrées | Available at HerdezTraditions.com & Publix | $9.99-$10.99
- NEW ready-to-serve proteins are available in two varieties – Chicken Shredded in Mild Chipotle Sauce and Carnitas Slow Cooked Pork – perfect for summer entertaining and busy families. Delicious options to incorporate into easy everyday meals like tacos, burritos, enchiladas, nachos, and more. Ready in less than 10 minutes and allow you to recreate your favorite restaurant-style dishes in the comfort of your own kitchen.
Craig’s Vegan Ice Cream | Available at CraigsVegan.com & Publix
- Maker of celebrity-adored plant-based pints is now available at Publix in five flavors: Melrose Mint Chip, Cold Brew Coffee made with Chamberlain Coffee, Killa’Vanilla, Perfectly Chocolate, Sunset & Strawberry.
- All of Craig’s Vegan chef-crafted ice creams are made with a creamy/ premium cashew base that is 100% vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, and kosher.
- Created by restauranteur, Craig Susser and Executive Chef Kursten Kizer, Craig’s Vegan Ice Cream has built a cult-like following among families, wellness-minded shoppers, and A-list Celebrities.
Storypod | Available at Storypod.tv | $79.99 | Get 10% off through May 31 with code TAMPA10
- Brain-building audio play for 0-6-year-old kids with a variety of child-development-focused formats – yarn figurines, books, activity cards, tokens, and much more. Supports parents with screen- and guilt-free “edutainment” across their children’s developmental journey.
- It’s not a toy, it’s an audio-learning system your child can use from birth to elementary school. You’ll find something to soothe the daily bedtime routine, engage listening and learning across every product mapped to specific ages and stages - from yarn figures for the littlest ones, books to spark early reading interest and literacy skills to interactive trivia cards and story tokens for older kids, and lastly recordable stickers for traveling parents or faraway relatives.