Summer Series at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park Offering Some Free Fun in the Shade

The Tampa Downtown Partnership brought back its Summer Series, adding fun-in-the-shade activities and a break from the heat to Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.
Posted at 9:00 AM, Jul 12, 2023
The Tampa Downtown Partnership is bringing back its Summer Series, adding fun-in-the-shade activities and a break from the heat to Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

Now through July 30, the park will feature free outdoor games and activities seven days a week, providing endless fun and opportunities for friendly competition.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays will add even more options, with a pop-up bar, food trucks, live music, and a local vendor market.

For more information, visit TampasDowntown.com.

