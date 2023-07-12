Summer Series at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park Offering Some Free Fun in the Shade

The Tampa Downtown Partnership is bringing back its Summer Series, adding fun-in-the-shade activities and a break from the heat to Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

Now through July 30, the park will feature free outdoor games and activities seven days a week, providing endless fun and opportunities for friendly competition.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays will add even more options, with a pop-up bar, food trucks, live music, and a local vendor market.

For more information, visit TampasDowntown.com.