Summer Has Arrived: Home Improvement Tips from Expert Kathryn Emery

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Be The Best Home

Summer is officially here, and it’s time to make the most of our outdoor spaces! To help you get started, a friend of the show and 24-year home improvement and lifestyle expert, Kathryn Emery, shares some fantastic tips and the latest home tech to enhance your summer experience.

Kathryn highlighted some innovative products that will make your summer fun and stress-free. First up is the Beat Bot, a cutting-edge robotic pool cleaner designed to keep your pool sparkling all season long. Viewers can take advantage of an exclusive offer by visiting Beatbot.com and using the code BETHEBESTHOME to receive up to $750 off.

For those battling pesky summer pests like ants and flies, Kathryn recommends checking out the range of products from RESCUE, proudly made in the USA. You can find effective solutions to keep your outdoor spaces insect-free at RESCUE.com.

Another essential for any summer setup is managing those pesky cords. Kathryn showcased Twist and Seal's latest cord dock, available at TwistandSeal.com, which helps keep outdoor areas tidy and organized.

Finally, for homeowners looking to refresh their concrete surfaces, Kathryn introduced the Like Nu Concrete Restoration Kit. Available at Home Depot stores or online at HomeDepot.com and LikeNuConcrete.com, this product is a game-changer for making concrete look as good as new.

For more information and additional home improvement tips, visit Kathryn's website at BeTheBestHome.com.