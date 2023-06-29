Watch Now
Summer Essentials to Have Fun in the Sun, Stay Hydrated & Manage Pesky Bugs

It's officially summer, which means we're all spending more time outdoors. Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss joins us with her latest summer essentials.
Float through summer, wherever it takes you! SwimWays’ line of foldable, portable Spring Floats keeps you comfortably cool for hours of relaxation and fun.

Hydro Flask’s All Around™ Travel Tumbler offers superior insulation, a durable, ergonomic handle, press-in straw lid, a cup holder-compatible design, on-trend and chip-resistant colors, and a dishwasher-safe design.

The Bug Bite Thing Tick Remover and Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool combo pack is available for under $20, including free shipping, on BugBiteThing.com and Amazon.com. Both products can also be purchased individually.

