Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Summer Beauty and Wellness Essentials

Summer Beauty and Wellness Products
Posted at 7:35 AM, Jun 20, 2024

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Limor Media

Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss has all our summer beauty and wellness finds!

Charlotte Tilbury’s NEW! Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation Stick.
CharlotteTilbury.com or The Charlotte Tilbury App

Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Frizz Tamer [garnierusa.com] is available for $9.99 at drug, food and mass-market retailers or visit garnierusa.com [garnierusa.com] to find a retailer near you.

The new Secret Whole Body Deodorant [secret.com] is aluminum free and provides clinically proven odor protection for up to 72-hours. It’s available in three forms - spray, stick and cream - and three scents, such as Peach & Vanilla Blossom

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com