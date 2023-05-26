Student Debt Crisis: Employers Stepping Up to Tackle Student Loans

As the student debt problem grows to impact more than 44 million Americans nationwide and 4-in-5 adults consider their student debt as a life sentence, employers are evolving their benefits to find new ways to attract talent and better support their workforce.

With talks of Federal student loan forgiveness resurfacing, data from Fidelity shows employers are not pulling back, with nearly a third planning to introduce benefits to help their employees pay back their student loans in the coming years.

With 32 million Americans facing repayment after a lengthy pandemic pause and 50% of all borrowers still battling the burden of student debt regardless of the outcome of Federal loan forgiveness decisions, companies of all sizes across all industries are hopping onto the trend to help pay down student debt.

Recent data from Fidelity’s student debt tool confirms the nationwide problem impacts all generations and industries with Boomers and Gen-X holding the highest average loan balances ($57,877 and $50,905 respectively) and healthcare workers and higher education professionals paying the most on average each month ($787 and $557 per month respectively).

Jesse Moore, senior vice president on Fidelity Investments’ Student Debt team, joins us to discuss the impact of potential Federal loan forgiveness announcements, practical suggestions for borrowers as they prepare to repay their student loans based on feedback from actual borrowers going through the process, and employers currently taking action to help.

For more information, visit Fidelity.com/StudentDebtHelp.