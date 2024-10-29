Storm Smart Offering Discounts on Hurricane Protection Solutions

Watch Now
Storm Smart is committed to helping our communities rebuild and secure their homes for the future. As we come together during this time, they're offering a hurricane relief discount to provide greater peace of mind and protection for your home.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Storm Smart

Right now, you can get:

  • 15% off Aluminum Roll Downs
  • 10% off Accordion Shutters & Storm Catcher Screens
  • 5% off all impact windows

For more information, visit StormSmart.com or call 888-896-0696.

