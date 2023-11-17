Stop By Our Lobby or Any Famous Tate Location to Help a Local Family in Need

WFTS is proud to join Famous Tate and the Salvation Army to take action for local families in need this holiday season. With your help, we have brightened the lives of thousands of children who, otherwise, would have no gifts to open during the holidays.

Join us for this toy drive to help the Angel Tree program and the many children who would not get Christmas presents this year.

You can pick a paper angel from our lobby located at 4045 N Himes Avenue in Tampa. Starting Monday, November 20, we will be open on weekdays from 9am - 5pm.

Find other Angel Tree locations and more information at ABCActionNews.com/Angel-Tree.