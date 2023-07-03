Step Up Your Cheeseburger Game with this Chef-Created Recipes

Summer is here and that means it’s time to get grilling! Instead of typical burgers, this year take the grilling game up a notch with bolder, meltier, chef-approved twists on the classic burger that will make your barbeques next-level!

NY Times Bestselling Author and Chef Gaby Dalkin and Tillamook’s Executive Chef Josh Archibald join us to share expert tips, like when to switch to smash-hit slices that are cut thicker, adding more flavor to your burgers and seasonal sides.

Learn how to make two summer staples - a double cheddar bacon burger that’s stuffed and topped with bold and melty Tillamook Sharp Cheddar Slices, crispy bacon, and guacamole, and a delicious twist on a burger - a grilled BBQ chicken sandwich with tastier Medium Cheddar Slices on the chicken, and the bun – yum!

They’ll also show how to round out a spread with fresh sides that showcase summer’s bounty.

Let Chef Josh and Gaby share their tips and tricks for grilling the perfect burger every time.

