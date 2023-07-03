Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Step Up Your Cheeseburger Game with this Chef-Created Recipes

Summer is here, and that means it's time to fire up the grill! We've got recipes and tops for cooking up chef-worthy burgers.
Posted at 10:59 AM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 10:59:20-04

Summer is here and that means it’s time to get grilling! Instead of typical burgers, this year take the grilling game up a notch with bolder, meltier, chef-approved twists on the classic burger that will make your barbeques next-level!

NY Times Bestselling Author and Chef Gaby Dalkin and Tillamook’s Executive Chef Josh Archibald join us to share expert tips, like when to switch to smash-hit slices that are cut thicker, adding more flavor to your burgers and seasonal sides.

Learn how to make two summer staples - a double cheddar bacon burger that’s stuffed and topped with bold and melty Tillamook Sharp Cheddar Slices, crispy bacon, and guacamole, and a delicious twist on a burger - a grilled BBQ chicken sandwich with tastier Medium Cheddar Slices on the chicken, and the bun – yum!

They’ll also show how to round out a spread with fresh sides that showcase summer’s bounty.

Let Chef Josh and Gaby share their tips and tricks for grilling the perfect burger every time.

For more information, visit Tillamook.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com