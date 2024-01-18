Watch Now
Stay On Top of Your New Year’s Resolutions With These Products

We’re just a few weeks into 2024, and many of us are still trying to nail down those new year routines. Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss joins us to help!
Posted at 8:43 AM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 08:43:59-05

Kickstart your mornings with a quick and delicious Eggland's Best Frozen Breakfast Bowl!

DIY Wellness Shots make a great addition to your New Year routine! You use a 2:1 ratio of orange juice to lemon juice and 1:1 for turmeric and ginger. Add Black Pepper and/or Cayenne to taste. Fresh Squeezed juice is always recommended.

The new Secret Whole Body Deodorant is aluminum-free and provides clinically proven odor protection for up to 72 hours. It’s available in three forms - spray, stick, and cream - and three scents, such as Peach & Vanilla Blossom.

