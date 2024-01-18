Stay On Top of Your New Year’s Resolutions With These Products

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares products to help you stay on top of your New Year's Resolutions.

Kickstart your mornings with a quick and delicious Eggland's Best Frozen Breakfast Bowl!

DIY Wellness Shots make a great addition to your New Year routine! You use a 2:1 ratio of orange juice to lemon juice and 1:1 for turmeric and ginger. Add Black Pepper and/or Cayenne to taste. Fresh Squeezed juice is always recommended.

The new Secret Whole Body Deodorant is aluminum-free and provides clinically proven odor protection for up to 72 hours. It’s available in three forms - spray, stick, and cream - and three scents, such as Peach & Vanilla Blossom.