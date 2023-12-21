Starting Right, Now Removing Barriers for Unaccompanied Homeless Youth

There is an invisible epidemic of homeless youth who have no support. It is estimated there are 1.7 million youth in our country without any support. They are 15-19 and have left home due to unlivable circumstances and are not eligible for foster care. They couch hop. Having to survive, they end up making decisions that could jeopardize their future and possibly be sex trafficked.

Starting Right, Now has been able to help these youth find stability and propel them to their highest education goal. They are now a positive part of our community — becoming teachers, nurses, EMTs, Paramedics, social workers, etc.

We wanted to thank Starting Right, Now for all the amazing work they do in our community. As part of our ABC Action News Gives campaign, in partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund, we presented the nonprofit with a $1,000 check right here on the Morning Blend.

Vicki Sokolik, founder & CEO of Starting Right, Now, also has a book coming out to bring awareness to this population. IF YOU SEE THEM: Young, Unhoused, and Alone in America releases on Feb 12, 2024.

For more information, visit StartingRightNow.org.