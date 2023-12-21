Watch Now
Starting Right, Now Removing Barriers for Unaccompanied Homeless Youth

There is an invisible epidemic of homeless youth who have no support. Starting Right, Now has been able to help these youth find stability and propel them to their highest education goal.
Posted at 4:06 PM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 16:06:25-05

We wanted to thank Starting Right, Now for all the amazing work they do in our community. As part of our ABC Action News Gives campaign, in partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund, we presented the nonprofit with a $1,000 check right here on the Morning Blend.

Vicki Sokolik, founder & CEO of Starting Right, Now, also has a book coming out to bring awareness to this population. IF YOU SEE THEM: Young, Unhoused, and Alone in America releases on Feb 12, 2024.

For more information, visit StartingRightNow.org.

