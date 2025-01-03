Watch Now
Start 2025 Strong with Planet Fitness: Tips to Help You Achieve Your Goals

Planet Fitness is inviting everyone to jumpstart their 2025 fitness journey and get stronger together. Teddy Savage, National Lead Trainer at Planet Fitness, shares his best tips to help you achieve your fitness goals.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Planet Fitness

If you’re looking to get healthier and stronger in the New Year, while improving your physical and mental health – now is the time to get started.

Planet Fitness is inviting everyone to jumpstart their 2025 fitness journey and get stronger together. Teddy Savage, National Lead Trainer at Planet Fitness, shares his best tips to help you achieve your fitness goals. Plus, he’s sharing the scoop on Planet Fitness’ best-in-class strength equipment and environment, where all fitness levels can get a good workout.

For more information, visit PlanetFitness.com.

