Take the time-honored tradition of Christmas cookies, add the ever-popular phenomenon of reality baking competitions and you have the recipe for a holiday musical classic. Stageworks Theatre presents “The Great Christmas Cookie Bake-Off” beginning December 1 through December 17.

In this light-hearted musical, eight young cookie bakers have been selected from all over the country to battle it out for first prize at the Cookie Coliseum. Just as no two cookies are the same, each contestant reveals their unique personality through song. Suspense mounts as the chefs are eliminated one by one, by three distinguished celebrity judges. Over the course of the competition, feelings of intense rivalry give way to virtues of charity, family, and forgiveness, as the bakers learn what really makes for a winning Christmas recipe.

The cast of “The Great Christmas Cookie Bake-Off” includes several theatre students from Blake High School (Hillsborough County Schools’ Arts magnet), Plant High School, Robinson High School, and the Patel Conservatory at the Straz Center.

Stageworks Theatre is located at 1120 E. Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa’s Channel District.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StageworksTheatre.org.