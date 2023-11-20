St. Petersburg Distillery Buzzing About New Honey Spirit & Onsite Bee Colony

Watch Now
Posted at 7:58 AM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-20 07:58:52-05

There is a buzz in the air – literally – at St. Petersburg Distillery regarding the launch of its newest product, a 90-proof barrel-aged Honey Spirit, and the unveiling of its very own onsite bee colony.

A pioneer in the craft spirits industry, St. Petersburg Distillery added the bee colony as a sustainable initiative for sourcing honey for future spirits.

The limited-edition Honey Spirit is distilled from honey and hops and aged in oak barrels. It presents a symphony of flavors, with the sweetness of honey harmonizing with the bitterness of hops, all enhanced by the rich, smoky notes imparted by four years of barrel aging. Only available while supplies last, the spirit is sold in 750 ml bottles and is available for purchase and sampling at the distillery’s tasting room and market store located at 800 31st Street South in St. Petersburg.

Guests can also sample the “Honey, I’m Home” cocktail made with the new product in the distillery’s new Spirit Garden.

For more information, visit StPetersburgDistillery.com.

