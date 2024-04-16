St. Pete Museum of History Offering New, Historic Boat & Trolley Tours

The St. Petersburg Museum of History has partnered with Tampa Bay Watch to offer the city's only historic boat tour. They've also partnered with Star Trolley to offer a variety of historic trolley tours in and around St. Pete.

The museum has also opened a new exhibit - "Pathway to Eternity." It focuses on the life, death, and afterlife of ancient Egypt. The exhibit includes a 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummified woman and sarcophagus.

For more information, visit HistoryStPete.org. Mention the Morning Blend and get 50% off admission for the month of April!