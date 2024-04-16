Watch Now
St. Pete Museum of History Offering New, Historic Boat & Trolley Tours

We're learning about the all new historic boat and trolley tours at the St. Petersburg Museum of History! Plus, we're also talking about a new Egyptian exhibit.
Posted at 8:14 AM, Apr 16, 2024
The St. Petersburg Museum of History has partnered with Tampa Bay Watch to offer the city's only historic boat tour. They've also partnered with Star Trolley to offer a variety of historic trolley tours in and around St. Pete.

The museum has also opened a new exhibit - "Pathway to Eternity." It focuses on the life, death, and afterlife of ancient Egypt. The exhibit includes a 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummified woman and sarcophagus.

For more information, visit HistoryStPete.org. Mention the Morning Blend and get 50% off admission for the month of April!

