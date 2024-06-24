Watch Now
SRQ Women’s Expo: An Extravagant Celebration of Local Women & Businesses

Posted at 8:09 AM, Jun 24, 2024

You have the chance to learn about the latest beauty trends and meet with leaders in the industry during the SRQ Women's Expo. It's happening Sunday, July 28 at the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota.

For more information, visit SRQWomensExpo.com.

