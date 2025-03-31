Spring Home Updates with Home Improvement Gurus Kathryn Emery & Chip Wade

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Be the Best Home

Home Improvement & Lifestyle Experts Kathryn Emery and Chip Wade welcome Spring with four products for home projects, including DAP On The Go Touch Ups, Zevo Flying Insect Trap, Beyond Paint, and Like Nu Concrete Restoration Kit.

DAP On-The-Go DAP.com product line features eight of its most popular adhesives, caulks, sealants, and repair products in convenient, portable sizes. The line is perfect for quick fixes and touch-ups at home or on the job. DAP On-The-Go products are available in 1- to 3-fluid-ounce squeeze tubes this spring. They’re ideal for smaller projects and repairs, where traditional-sized products might not be practical. These legacy products, like Alex Plus for sealing gaps around trim and windows, Kwik Seal for watertight seals in kitchens and bathrooms, and DryDex for filling nail holes and small cracks, offer high-quality patch and repair results in a compact size. DAP is always innovating!

Beyond Paint® BeyondPaint.com is an all-in-one paint formulated for indoor and outdoor projects that provides ease of application with no stripping, no sanding, and no priming required. It’s easy to apply for both DIYers and seasoned pros, offering a professional-grade finish in less time, with less effort and less money. Using Beyond Paint, homeowners can achieve professional-quality makeovers on almost any surface, including their cabinets, countertops, furniture, and more, without the painstaking prep work. Transforming kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms, and furniture in just a few easy steps.

LikeNu Concrete Restoration Kit LikeNuConcrete.com spray-on solution makes it easy to transform distressed concrete surfaces, including driveways, patios, walkways, pool decks, and more, into a beautiful, like-new condition. There is no product like this on the market, it makes curb appeal attainable in a few hours! Like-Nu’s Concrete Restoration Kit uses a proprietary, specialized concrete formula, trusted by city engineers, home builders, a Major League Baseball stadium, and more. For the first time, this durable, professional-grade solution is available for contractors and homeowners looking to refresh their outdoor spaces without the hassle and expense of traditional concrete resurfacing or replacement. With the Like-Nu Concrete Restoration Kit, the cost is under $1 per square foot, offering significant savings compared to traditional resurfacing, which averages $3 to $7 per square foot, or full concrete replacement, which can range from $20 to $30 per square foot. At Home Depot, HD Supply, and select Home Depot stores.

The Zevo Flying Insect Trap ZevoInsect.com/flying-insect-trap-starter-kit-model-3 is a must-have for making sure flying insects don’t ruin your spring cleaning! Zevo uses UV and blue light with trap & lock technology to lure, catch, and kill flying insects. Its odorless and mess-free design provides a continuous catch, so you can crack open a window or place fresh flowers in your newly clean space without thinking twice about the bugs that will inevitably make their way inside. Zevo is the smarter way to trap bugs this spring. The Zevo Flying Insect Trap starter kit is available for $19.99 at major retailers.”