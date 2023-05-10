Spend an Evening with Denis Phillips This Friday at the Straz Center

This Friday, May 12, spend an evening with Denis Phillips, the Tampa Bay area’s cool-headed, suspender-wearing, chief meteorologist for ABC Action News! It's all happening at the Straz Center.

He'll share behind-the-science stories from some of Florida’s most historic storms, discuss the climate crisis and its effects on our state, and give predictions for the upcoming 2023 hurricane season and how you should prepare. He’ll likely also remind you about his famed hurricane Rule No. 7: “Stop freaking out … until I tell you to.”

