The Special Operations Memorial Foundation honors the selfless service and sacrifice of the men and women of the United States Special Operations Command and its assigned forces. The memorial, located on MacDill Air Force Base, has 1900 names on it.

For more information or to donate, visit SpecialOperationsMemorial.org.