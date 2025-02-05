Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

SPCA Tampa Bay Hosting 34th Annual Pet Walk in Largo & St. Pete on March 29

SPCA Tampa Bay has officially started fundraising for its 34th annual Pet Walk! This campaign helps the for-all shelter care for thousands of homeless animals and injured wildlife that come to the facility every year.

This year, SPCA Tampa Bay is asking their "Pet Walkers" to consider the question "Why do I walk in SPCA Tampa Bay's Pet Walk?" For some, it is their way of honoring a personal pet. For others, it is all about helping animals in need - both domestic and wild.

SPCA Tampa Bay is for-all and that extends services to all people and all animals regardless of their situation or species. They could not do the amazing work that they do without the support of the Tampa Bay community during their Annual Pet Walk.

Email PetWalk@SPCATampaBay.org or visit PetWalk.org to learn more and register for Pet Walk. It's happening on Saturday, March 29 from 8:30am - noon at Largo Central Park in Largo and at North Straub Park in St. Pete.

Registration is FREE and you can start fundraising today to help animals in Tampa Bay!

