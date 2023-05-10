Spartan Race Coming to Raymond James Stadium This Weekend

The world's largest obstacle and endurance race is coming to Tampa this weekend! The Spartan Race is happening at Raymond James Stadium this Saturday, May 13.

It's a 5K like no other. Run through the Buccaneer bleachers, past the iconic pirate ship, and listen to the famous animatronic parrot. Make sure your quads and calves are in tip-top shape, these stairs are no joke!

The race starts at 8am on Saturday and at 2pm, there will be a flyover.

For more information or to sign up, visit race.spartan.com.