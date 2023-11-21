Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Southeastern Guide Dogs Invites You to Become a Puppy Raiser

Southeastern Guide Dogs invites you to become a puppy raiser!
Posted at 12:57 PM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 12:57:59-05

Become a puppy raiser with Southeastern Guide Dogs and open a world of magic to those with vision loss, veterans with disabilities, and children who need a best friend.

For more information, visit GuideDogs.org/Get-Involved/Raise-A-Puppy.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com