Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Solutions for School-Year Success with Parenting Contributor Carly Dorogi

Parenting contributor and child development specialist Carly Dorogi joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend with her solutions for school-year success.
Posted at
and last updated

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Hello Capital M

Parenting contributor and child development specialist Carly Dorogi joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend with her solutions for school-year success.

For more information on all products discussed, visit:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com