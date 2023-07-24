Snag Free School Supplies at the Back-to-School Bash This Weekend at Raymond James Stadium

This weekend, you're invited to the sixth annual Back-to-School Bash, hosted by WWE Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil and the Bullard Family Foundation.

During the fun-filled day, guests will be able to snag a free backpack filled with school supplies and take advantage of free medical, dental, and vision services, as well as complimentary haircuts, food, and entertainment.

It all starts at 9:01 a.m. on Saturday, July 29 at Raymond James Stadium. For more information, visit BullardFamilyFoundation.org.